Stanford University Professor, Dr. Scott Atlas, joined the Steve Deace Show on Thursday to explain why it is time to reopen America.

According to Dr. Atlas, most models have one thing in common — they are always wrong. As most know, models, predicting that the COVID-19 virus would cause devastation of epic proportions paved the way for panic and a country that is closed for business.

Watch the video below to hear a reasonable plan to end the COVID-19 shutdown and put Americans back to work.

