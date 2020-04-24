https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/first-time-history-minnesota-muslim-call-prayer-will-blasted-outdoor-speaker-five-times-day-throughout-month-ramadan/

Socialism, Sharia law and Islam are creeping in while we are all distracted with authoritarian Coronavirus lockdown orders.

For the first time in the history of Minnesota, the Muslim call to prayer was broadcast over an outdoor speaker placed over the rooftop of Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque in Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

The “adhan” will be broadcast five times a day throughout the month of Ramadan, which began Thursday night.

“This is a historic moment tonight for us to be celebrating the first call to prayer, adhan, in a major city in the United States,” said Sheikh Abdisalam Adam, board chairman of Islamic Civic Society of America & Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque, the Sahan Journal reported.

TRENDING: Pelosi Spreads Dangerous Misinformation Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: “The President is Asking People to Inject Lysol Into Their Lungs” (VIDEO)

CAIR, the unindicted co-conspirator of the largest terrorist funding case in US history, worked in partnership between the city of Minneapolis and the Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque to make sure the Muslim call to prayer was blasted over a loudspeaker so people in the neighborhood can hear it during the Coronavirus lockdown.

“Tonight’s historic call to prayer in Minneapolis will bring comfort and remind the faithful and the neighborhood that as we are physically distant we can still be connected to our faith and mosque,” said CAIR Minnesota Executive Director Jaylani Hussein.

WATCH:

For the first time in the history of Minnesota, the adhan was broadcast over an outdoor speaker placed over the rooftop of Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque in Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. The adhan will be played five times a day throughout the month of #Ramadan, which begins tonight. pic.twitter.com/DDWcMo618s — Sahan Journal (@SahanJournal) April 24, 2020

Muslims have been flexing their muscle since government officials have ordered authoritarian lockdown orders across the country.

A Syracuse mosque is still open for daily prayers amid the Coronavirus shutdown as Christians are threatened and fined for attending drive-in services.

The Muslims who attend the Syracuse mosque are not practicing social distancing. They are standing and praying closer than 6 feet apart, so why aren’t the police raiding this mosque and threatening the attendees with imprisonment and or fines?

Had enough yet, America?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

