Forty-six percent of Florida voters favor Joe Biden, compared to 43% who prefer President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, a new Fox News poll reveals.

The gap falls within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. In addition, 12% were either undecided or supporting other candidates.

Here are highlights from the poll results, released Thursday:

49% disapprove of the way Trump is handling the coronavirus crisis, while 48% approve.

53% approve of the way Trump is handling the economy, compared to 42% who disapprove.

55% say the Trump administration was too slow in responding to the coronavirus outbreak, while 41% said it responded with appropriate speed.

65% say the U.S. should wait to reopen the economy even if it means the economic crisis lasts longer, compared to 23% who say it should reopen the economy even if it means the health crisis lasts longer.

57% says their personal financial situation is holding steady, while 34% say they are falling behind. 7% say they are getting ahead.

75% say they are concerned about catching the coronavirus, compared to 24% who are not concerned.

51% approve of the job Trump is doing as president, compared to 47% who disapprove.

54% approve of the way Gov. Ron DeSantis is handling the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, while 37% disapprove.

The poll, conducted April 18-21, surveyed 1,004 Florida voters.

