Forty-six percent of Florida voters favor Joe Biden, compared to 43% who prefer President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, a new Fox News poll reveals.
The gap falls within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. In addition, 12% were either undecided or supporting other candidates.
Here are highlights from the poll results, released Thursday:
- 49% disapprove of the way Trump is handling the coronavirus crisis, while 48% approve.
- 53% approve of the way Trump is handling the economy, compared to 42% who disapprove.
- 55% say the Trump administration was too slow in responding to the coronavirus outbreak, while 41% said it responded with appropriate speed.
- 65% say the U.S. should wait to reopen the economy even if it means the economic crisis lasts longer, compared to 23% who say it should reopen the economy even if it means the health crisis lasts longer.
- 57% says their personal financial situation is holding steady, while 34% say they are falling behind. 7% say they are getting ahead.
- 75% say they are concerned about catching the coronavirus, compared to 24% who are not concerned.
- 51% approve of the job Trump is doing as president, compared to 47% who disapprove.
- 54% approve of the way Gov. Ron DeSantis is handling the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, while 37% disapprove.
The poll, conducted April 18-21, surveyed 1,004 Florida voters.