Shannon Bream is a talented journalist who has a penchant for asking insightful questions. The “Fox News @ Night” anchor is also a faithful Christian with a unique worldview that sets her apart from many of her media peers.

Bream, a trained attorney, recently told “The Billy Hallowell Podcast” that she’s a “news junkie” who has been on-air at Fox since 2007. In addition to describing her career path, the popular anchor explained that she finds daily comfort in her faith.

“We’re all a work in progress … I’ve been through wonderful highs and terrible lows like we all do in our life,” Bream said. “Through the toughest things is where my faith has become the most personal and has grown the most.”

She added, “It’s a daily comfort and a strength for me to spend time with the Lord.”

Listen to Bream share her faith and life story:

Bream said she starts every day with Bible reading — something that helps her stay centered.

“I have to get grounded,” she said, noting that she journals and prays every morning before she dives into the chaos of the day. “I am not equipped to handle it myself.”

Bream noted that her faith was rooted early on. Her mother taught at the Christian school she attended, and the family social circle was the local church and school.

But it wasn’t until middle school that Bream said she made a decision for herself.

“Have I ever made this personal?” she recalled asking herself at the time. “Have I really committed my life to Christ and accepted him as my savior?”

Bream accepted Christ at that point and the rest is, well, history. She went on to practice law before transitioning into media.

And she’s now encouraging others to find their passion areas and move forward into them.

“I’ve always been a very curious person … I think we’re all born with different gifts and different passions and different skills,” she said. “We should encourage people whatever their gifts are … to go into that field and be a light.”

Bream also discussed some of the battles she’s faced in her own life, including her now-husband’s brain tumor battle before their marriage — a challenge that she said “put everything into perspective.”

“Thank God he is wonderful and healed,” she said, noting that the couple is grateful to have come out on the other side of that battle.

Listen to Bream tell her story here.

