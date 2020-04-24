https://thehill.com/homenews/media/494608-foxs-cavuto-calls-trumps-remarks-on-disinfectant-unsettling

Fox Business Network anchor Neil Cavuto on Friday called President TrumpDonald John TrumpNew Mexico governor extends stay-at-home order: ‘We’re not ready to ease up’ Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Challenge China and the WHO—but not while the pandemic rages MORE‘s comments on disinfectant injections possibly treating coronavirus “unsettling,” and recommended that the president clearly come out and say that ingesting disinfectants is a bad idea.

“The president was not joking in his remarks yesterday when he discussed injecting people with disinfectant,” Cavuto said. “He might be dialing that back today. I don’t know why he just didn’t say, ‘I screwed up, I got it wrong, that wasn’t my intention.’ This is an important medical distinction.”

Cavuto went on to say that he wants Trump to come out and advise against consuming disinfectants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s important [for] the president to … come out unequivocally [and say] ‘some of you took me seriously, even though I sounded serious saying it, please do not, please do not even consider injecting some of this stuff into your system,'” Cavuto suggested.

On Friday, Trump said he was being sarcastic when he suggested multiple times a day earlier that scientists should consider exposing the body to light, heat and disinfectants as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen,” Trump told reporters at an Oval Office bill signing. “I was asking a sarcastic — and a very sarcastic question — to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside.”

Still, his initial remark has sparked backlash from medical experts and scientists who are now warning against injecting or ingesting disinfectants. Lysol even released a statement Friday, saying under “no circumstance” should its products be administered into the human body or used as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report this week finding that calls to poison control centers about exposure to cleaners and disinfectants increased 20 percent in the first three months of 2020, likely linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

