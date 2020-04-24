https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/general-mike-flynn-breaks-silence-government-releases-brady-documents-showing-committed-no-crimes/

General Mike Flynn

General Mike Flynn Friday night broke his silence after the government finally released Brady documents showing he committed no crimes.

Attorney Sidney Powell has been fighting to get her hands on the Brady Material since she took over the case.

The documents are filed under seal, but attorney Sidney Powell said it reveals Flynn did not commit any crimes.

Powell also said that the documents produced found further misconduct by Mueller’s thug prosecutor Brandon Van Grack specifically.

“What else has the FBI buried,” said Powell to Sara Carter on Friday. “Where’s the original 302? And obviously some of the good agents are finally stepping up.”

General Flynn fired off a tweet for the first time since September of 2017 linking to his declaration of innocence.

Following the release of the exculpatory documents Attorney Sidney Powell filed a motion to dismiss ALL CHARGES against the former Trump National Security Advisor.

The Deep State hunted down General Flynn and leaked his December 2016 phone calls with Russian Ambassador Kislyak to the Washington Post in order to oust him as NatSec Advisor.

Mueller and his team of thugs prosecuted Flynn and threatened to jail his son if he didn’t plead guilty so he was hit with one count of lying to the feds — but he never lied.

The government refused to turn over the Brady material for years and according to the Daily Caller, FBI Director Wray fought to prevent exculpatory evidence from surfacing in the case!

You can read the 12-page declaration here:

Flynn Declaration by Techno Fog on Scribd

