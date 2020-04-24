https://www.dailywire.com/news/georgia-starts-to-reopen-one-business-has-customers-right-away

Now that Georgia governor Brian Kemp has started to reopen the state, one kind of business has jumped back in with a vengeance: hair salons and barbershops.

Those shops reopened on Friday, as the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC) reports. Beginning at 7 a.m., customers started showing up at Peachtree Battle Barber Shop in Buckhead. One customer stated, “I certainly don’t want to spread it to anyone so I’ve got a mask, but I’m not really concerned. If you’re cutting hair or you’re a waiter, you haven’t been working, so it helps get the economy started again.”

The Van Michael salons want customers to sign a liability waiver that states, according to AJC, “While we are taking your safety and that of our staff very serious, by employing new safety and sanitation initiatives, we cannot guarantee that any of these measure will protect you from contracting COVID-19.” They add, “Temporarily, we will not be doing any blow-drying in the salon in order to prevent forceful airflow of any germs. We ask that you come with your hair clean (shampooed within 3 hours of the appointment time), dry and pulled away from your face, so that we can either spray your hair rather than shampoo, or cut it dry, again to avoid possible close proximity germ spread. We would like to limit shampoos to only removing color from the hair. Please know how important the best possible luxury service for you is to us. Any adjustments in your service regarding shampoos and blow-drys will be temporary.”

In Dallas, Georgia, at Studio 151, someone was already taking advantage of the services by 6:30 a.m. The salon had reassured customers by stating on Facebook its excitement about reopening and a list of procedures it was following :

We are so excited about reopening this Friday for business. As excited as we are, we have made a protocol list of what to expect as the “new normal” takes shape … Rest assured, we take these steps very serious for not only our protection, but for your protection as well. Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing you all as soon as you feel comfortable. Until then, take care and stay healthy. Studio 151 Hair Salon Safety Protocols:

We have a sign on the door that outlines salon protocol: Please do not enter the salon until your specific appointment time. If you arrive early, you may open the door to let us know you are here then please return to your vehicle. We will come get you. Only the client receiving the service will be allowed in the Salon. Exception is given to caregivers and parents with children that require parental presence. Your temperature will be taken at the door. If you have a temp of 100.4 or higher, you will be asked to reschedule. Also, beyond fever, any symptoms of cough or shortness of breath will mean you will need to reschedule. We have multiple bottles of D-128 Vedco Disinfectant Spray spread throughout the salon. After each service, our stations, equipment, seats, shampoo bowls, etc… will thoroughly be sprayed and cleaned. All of our tools we use will also be cleaned and disinfected in between clients to ensure safety. We will always be wearing masks while working. While receiving a shampoo service, we will place a clean, folded towel over your face to cover your eyes, nose, and mouth. We are installing an air purifier as well that has the UV light to kill off bacteria and viruses and such. This will be an added protection against these and add a purer air for all to breathe by reducing fumes and sprays from the air. All magazines and such have been removed for an undisclosed time per State Board. Clients will swipe their own credit cards and such. We will handle the key pressing part and all pens will be wiped down after use. We have disinfectant wipes located throughout the salon. We also have hand sanitizer as well upon request. All stations and dryers and any seating are set six feet apart. All capes, towels, smocks shall be washed after each and every use. All retail products will be wiped down with disinfectant wipes before leaving the salon. The bathroom will be cleaned and sanitized after each client. By law, we will adhere to the “no more than 10 people” rule set forth by safety guidelines.

