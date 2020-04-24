http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_-8gUqRfZpw/

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – State authorities are looking into the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a Mexican soldier believed to have been killed by the Gulf Cartel.

Residents of the Almaguer neighborhood in Reynosa discovered the corpse and alerted authorities. The victim was bound and showed signs of torture. Initially, Tamaulipas investigators responded to the scene to document and collect the body, but upon learning that he may be a soldier they called the military so officers could identify their comrade.

Initial information revealed that the victim was last seen on Friday when he left his home and did not report for duty the following day. Fellow soldiers and relatives had not heard any news until Tuesday morning when authorities confirmed the identity.

Despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the “Metros” faction Gulf Cartel continues to run their drug trafficking, human smuggling, extortion, kidnapping, and other efforts.

The Metros faction of the Gulf Cartel is still at violent odds for turf war with the Matamoros (Ciclones-Escorpiones) wing of the same cartel. The rivals clash on the eastern side of Reynosa and the border city of Rio Bravo. The fighting manifests in targeted executions and fierce shootouts where convoys of gunmen unleash volleys of machine-gun fire and grenades along city streets.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

