https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hillary-clinton-disinfectant-trump/2020/04/24/id/964528

Hillary Clinton is ripping President Donald Trump for questioning whether it was possible to inject a disinfectant into a person suffering from the coronavirus.

The former secretary of state made her remarks in a Friday tweet. She wrote: “Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea.”

Trump had raised the possibility of exploring the disinfectant option as a treatment during a coronavirus press briefing on Thursday.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,” the president said.

His comments came after a presentation suggested the coronavirus could be killed by disinfectants on surfaces and didn’t survive as long in hot and humid temperatures.

Trump’s suggestion of looking into the use of disinfectants as a possible treatment prompted Rickitt Benckiser, the maker of Lysol, to issue a warning on its website.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body,” the company said in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

