The liberal Trump-hating media, including the Drudge Report, is pushing the nonsense that President Trump proposed injecting Americans with disinfectants.

And like clockwork, Pelosi, Biden, Hillary and other Democrat mouthpieces pushed dangerous misinformation claiming Trump told Americans to drink bleach and inject their lungs with Lysol.

President Trump never said anything of the sort, but that didn’t stop old, bitter loser Hillary Clinton from jumping in and spreading the lie.

“Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea,” Hillary Clinton said on Friday.

It didn’t go so well for Hillary.

