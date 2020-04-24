https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/hillary-clinton-tries-dunk-president-trumps-comments-injecting-disinfectants-backfires-bigly/

The liberal Trump-hating media, including the Drudge Report, is pushing the nonsense that President Trump proposed injecting Americans with disinfectants.

And like clockwork, Pelosi, Biden, Hillary and other Democrat mouthpieces pushed dangerous misinformation claiming Trump told Americans to drink bleach and inject their lungs with Lysol.

President Trump never said anything of the sort, but that didn’t stop old, bitter loser Hillary Clinton from jumping in and spreading the lie.

“Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea,” Hillary Clinton said on Friday.

Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 24, 2020

It didn’t go so well for Hillary.

You would know about bleach pic.twitter.com/jkXeyxXVQL — Jack Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) April 24, 2020

These were the last words that Jeffrey Epstein heard whispered in his ear. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 24, 2020

But bleach was good enough for your servers… ??? — Raheem Kassam 😷 (@RaheemKassam) April 24, 2020

Did you inject Jeffrey Epstein with household cleaner? — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) April 24, 2020

Dont use the same acid Hillary used to destroy her emails. — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) April 24, 2020

Bleach, like the stuff in BleachBit that wipes out 30,000 (likely classified) emails? pic.twitter.com/XPzL72sXVS — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) April 24, 2020

