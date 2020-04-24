http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aRzshhapKOg/

Hollywood celebrities had a field day after President Donald Trump made comments Thursday about possible treatments for the coronavirus, including using ultraviolet light and a disinfectant.

But in their rush to create a media moment out of the president’s remarks, some of the stars ended up misrepresenting what the president said, falsely claiming that he was advocating for the use of household cleaners, like bleach, which he didn’t do.

Still, Hollywood stars called the president “breathtakingly stupid,” “insane,” and a “moron.”

President Trump made the comments during his daily White House press briefing on the Chinese coronavirus. The president was responding to earlier remarks by Dr. Bill Bryant, head of the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security,  who described the results of new government research that showed that the coronavirus didn’t survive long in solar light, warmer temperatures, and more humid conditions. Bryant added that disinfectants had also been effective against it.

“So I asked Bill a question some of you are thinking of — if you’re into that world, which I find to be pretty interesting,” President Trump said. “So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said, that hasn’t been checked but you’re gonna test it. And then I said, supposing it brought the light inside the body, which you can either do either through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you’re gonna test that too, sounds interesting.”

On the subject of disinfectants, the president remarked: “And I then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute, and is there a way you can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it’d be interesting to check that. ”

Hollywood stars wasted little time jumping on the bandwagon to mock the president for his remarks.

Armie Hammer tweeted out that “anyone who still listens to Trump and takes his ‘medical advice’ should, in fact, inject bleach to fight the corona virus.” But The Social Network actor misrepresented the president, who never offered “medical advice” or used the word “bleach” in his remarks on Thursday.

Actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani called the president “breathtakingly stupid.”

Scrubs actor Zach Braff was another celebrity who misrepresented the president’s remarks,  posting a video of Mr. Clean as if to suggest that the president was promoting the use of household cleaners.

Actors Ron Perlman, Don Cheadle, and comedian Billy Eichner all invoked Clorox products to mock the president, while filmmaker Joss Whedon claimed the president suggested using bleach. None of their claims is true.

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer also repeated the notion that the president called for injecting people with cleaning fluid.

Alyssa Milano tweeted a message that appeared to refer to the president’s remarks about disinfectants. “Serious question—Trump supporters, why are you still supporting this President? Please answer honestly with words not memes,” she wrote.

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford called the president a “moron,” while Thirtysomething actor Ken Olin called him “insane.”

The West Wing actor Josh Malina tweeted “do not inject yourself with disinfectant or vote for anyone who suggests that you do so.”

Frozen star Josh Gad falsely claimed that the president told the American people to eat and inject Lysol. The president never used the word “Lysol” in his remarks.

Monty Python actor John Cleese tweeted that the president has “gone mad.”

Comedian Sandra Bernhard tweeted that President Trump is a danger to America.

Filmmaker Larry Charles offered a sarcastic take on the president’s comments.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia claimed that the president recommended that Americans shoot disinfectant into their veins when in actuality, the president didn’t make any recommendations, saying only that the potential treatments were being explored.

Actor Michael Ian Black and playwright and actor Eric Bogosian both tweeted sarcastically about the president’s remarks.

Actor Michael Rappaport went on yet another profane video rant against the president, calling him “Disinfectant Donald.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler actually suggested injecting President Trump with the coronavirus.

Happy Days and Barry star Henry Winkler also cracked a Clorox joke.

Rosanna Arquette repeated the falsehood that the president recommended people to take household products. “He is dangerous and insane. This is beyond crazy.”

Bette Midler tweeted her exasperation: “How Dr. Birx can sit there in yet another scarf and not rush thee podium to strangle him is beyond me.” Comedian Kathy Griffin did the same.

George Takei tweeted that he wouldn’t object if the president wanted to inject himself with disinfectant.

House of Cards creator and playwright Beau Willimon called the president a “fucking moron.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

