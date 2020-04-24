http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aRzshhapKOg/

Hollywood celebrities had a field day after President Donald Trump made comments Thursday about possible treatments for the coronavirus, including using ultraviolet light and a disinfectant.

But in their rush to create a media moment out of the president’s remarks, some of the stars ended up misrepresenting what the president said, falsely claiming that he was advocating for the use of household cleaners, like bleach, which he didn’t do.

Still, Hollywood stars called the president “breathtakingly stupid,” “insane,” and a “moron.”

President Trump made the comments during his daily White House press briefing on the Chinese coronavirus. The president was responding to earlier remarks by Dr. Bill Bryant, head of the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security, who described the results of new government research that showed that the coronavirus didn’t survive long in solar light, warmer temperatures, and more humid conditions. Bryant added that disinfectants had also been effective against it.

“So I asked Bill a question some of you are thinking of — if you’re into that world, which I find to be pretty interesting,” President Trump said. “So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said, that hasn’t been checked but you’re gonna test it. And then I said, supposing it brought the light inside the body, which you can either do either through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you’re gonna test that too, sounds interesting.”

On the subject of disinfectants, the president remarked: “And I then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute, and is there a way you can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it’d be interesting to check that. ”

Hollywood stars wasted little time jumping on the bandwagon to mock the president for his remarks.

Armie Hammer tweeted out that “anyone who still listens to Trump and takes his ‘medical advice’ should, in fact, inject bleach to fight the corona virus.” But The Social Network actor misrepresented the president, who never offered “medical advice” or used the word “bleach” in his remarks on Thursday.

Anyone who still listens to trump and takes his “medical advice” should, in fact, inject bleach to fight the corona virus. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) April 24, 2020

Actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani called the president “breathtakingly stupid.”

He’s just so stupid. He’s so breathtakingly stupid that the above statement is all it takes for every person reading this to know exactly who I’m talking about. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 24, 2020

Scrubs actor Zach Braff was another celebrity who misrepresented the president’s remarks, posting a video of Mr. Clean as if to suggest that the president was promoting the use of household cleaners.

Actors Ron Perlman, Don Cheadle, and comedian Billy Eichner all invoked Clorox products to mock the president, while filmmaker Joss Whedon claimed the president suggested using bleach. None of their claims is true.

It’s simple my motherfuckers; you simply inject the Clorox bleach while you are at your local tanning bed! Who says we don’t respect the science! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) April 24, 2020

Ok I was as skeptical as you guys at first but my Clorox wipes sandwich is delish — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 24, 2020

it’s just clorox. what the hell do you have to lose? it’s not like it’s clorox or something … https://t.co/4kGg9etEf8 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) April 24, 2020

Me: the president just suggested injecting bleach to fight the virus. Heather: like the Hillside Stranglers? — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 24, 2020

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer also repeated the notion that the president called for injecting people with cleaning fluid.

For what it’s worth, The only time I’m aware of where injecting cleaning fluids was actually attempted was by Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono. Otherwise known as the Hillside Stranglers https://t.co/ndoJDhp9cw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) April 24, 2020

Alyssa Milano tweeted a message that appeared to refer to the president’s remarks about disinfectants. “Serious question—Trump supporters, why are you still supporting this President? Please answer honestly with words not memes,” she wrote.

Serious question—Trump supporters, why are you still supporting this President? Please answer honestly with words not memes. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 24, 2020

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford called the president a “moron,” while Thirtysomething actor Ken Olin called him “insane.”

OH MY GOD I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS MORON IS IN CHARGE. https://t.co/JQPQ59Vo1J — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) April 24, 2020

Hey @senatemajldr –

Your President is insane. There’s video proof from today’s briefing. Watch it. Then grow a pair. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) April 24, 2020

The West Wing actor Josh Malina tweeted “do not inject yourself with disinfectant or vote for anyone who suggests that you do so.”

Do not inject yourself with disinfectant or vote for anyone who suggests that you do so. — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) April 24, 2020

Frozen star Josh Gad falsely claimed that the president told the American people to eat and inject Lysol. The president never used the word “Lysol” in his remarks.

If the #25thAmendment wasn’t put in place for a President telling the American people to save themselves from a deadly virus by eating and injecting Lysol, I’m not quite sure what application it’s meant to have. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 24, 2020

Monty Python actor John Cleese tweeted that the president has “gone mad.”

I would like to announce that President Trump has gone mad ( That’s ‘mad’ in the English sense, as in ‘King George III went mad, walked up to a tree in Richmond Park, and addressed it as the King of Prussia ) — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) April 24, 2020

Comedian Sandra Bernhard tweeted that President Trump is a danger to America.

Just don’t mix the bleach with ammonia the fumes might kill you #TrumpIsA_DANGER_ToAmerica https://t.co/UhcnAmf6x6 — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) April 24, 2020

Filmmaker Larry Charles offered a sarcastic take on the president’s comments.

Oh fuck #testing. Fuck #vaccinations. We’re going to to be forced to have lasers shoved up our asses and turned on while they hook us on intravenous disinfectant. That’s #TrumpsFutureAmerica #lasercolonics #disinfectantjunkies pic.twitter.com/OJywONnMYb — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) April 24, 2020

Comedian Mike Birbiglia claimed that the president recommended that Americans shoot disinfectant into their veins when in actuality, the president didn’t make any recommendations, saying only that the potential treatments were being explored.

Today we witnessed a person repeatedly compliment his own intelligence and that same person also recommended that people shoot disinfectant into their veins. We don’t have to say who the person was. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) April 24, 2020

Actor Michael Ian Black and playwright and actor Eric Bogosian both tweeted sarcastically about the president’s remarks.

Not saying if it’ll work or not, but has anybody tried taking hydroxchloroquine *with* bleach? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 24, 2020

He’s not only the greatest President in history and the smartest man in the world, now he’s a doctor! A brilliant doctor! And he’s discovered the cure! Drink disinfectant! Physician cure thyself! (Please?) — Eric Bogosian (@ericbogosian) April 24, 2020

Actor Michael Rappaport went on yet another profane video rant against the president, calling him “Disinfectant Donald.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler actually suggested injecting President Trump with the coronavirus.

I have a fun idea: why don’t we have Trumps personal doctor/ carny inject Trump with the coronavirus and then we can test out all his ideas on him and his family? There will be light everywhere. The best lights. Inside and out. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 24, 2020

Happy Days and Barry star Henry Winkler also cracked a Clorox joke.

Rosanna Arquette repeated the falsehood that the president recommended people to take household products. “He is dangerous and insane. This is beyond crazy.”

Help .The president of the United States of America has told American citizens that household products could kill the Covid 19 virus if Taken internally many of his followers believe everything he says and will surely die .he is dangerous and insane. this is beyond crazy. — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) April 24, 2020

Bette Midler tweeted her exasperation: “How Dr. Birx can sit there in yet another scarf and not rush thee podium to strangle him is beyond me.” Comedian Kathy Griffin did the same.

How Dr Birx can sit there in yet another scarf and not rush the podium to strangle him is beyond me. https://t.co/3HqneIIkDm — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 24, 2020

Oh God, I don’t want Trump to recommend bath salts to his fans on Fox News, as his new cure for #coronavirus. They’ll do whatever the f**k he says. Sean Hannity could very well eat judge Jeanine‘s face off https://t.co/InswvRVBuN — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 24, 2020

George Takei tweeted that he wouldn’t object if the president wanted to inject himself with disinfectant.

House of Cards creator and playwright Beau Willimon called the president a “fucking moron.”

On this day in history, April 24th, 2020, the disinfectant company Lysol had to launch a major campaign to dissuade people from injecting their product after the President of the United States once again proved to be an absolute fucking moron. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) April 24, 2020

You know, I gotta say. If Trump wants to inject himself with disinfectant to kill the coronavirus, I’m not going to rush to dissuade him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 24, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

