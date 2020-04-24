https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/huge-development-chris-steele-wiped-notes-trump-russia-dossier-complete-scam-used-fbi-doj-remove-trump/

In 2017 our very first reaction to the Steele dossier on January 11, 2017 was that it was completely farcical and filled with complete lies.

Here is our reaction at The Gateway Pundit back on January 11, 2017:

Here is the latest Fake News lie:

They actually believe this crap—

Trump partook in “golden showers” in Russia with prostitutes on a bed Obama once slept on… Russia then blackmailed Trump, not by asking for money or influence in his business deals, but by forcing him to run for president against all odds and win?

Here is the story that the CIA and idiots in the FAKE NEWS Media are pushing on America–

Here’s what they want us to believe — Let’s recount:

(Image from the leaked report) ** Obama has a meeting in Russia.

** Trump flies to Russia, finds out the hotel room Obama stayed in, and books it.

** Trump finds at least two hookers and invites them to Obama’s former hotel suite.

** Trump instructs the hookers to PISS ON THE BED because he hates Obama so much.

** Little did Trump know Putin had the entire room outfitted with video cameras.

** The Russian government now has video proof of Trump watching hookers PISS on a bed.

** Russian government tells Trump they will release the video if he does not run for president.

** Trump runs for president and against all odds and WINS the White House. And no one questioned this report?

Seriously?

We were absolutely correct.

But the liberal Trump-hating media ran with it anyway!

TRENDING: Pence Predicts That ‘By Memorial Day Weekend We Will Largely Have This Coronavirus Epidemic Behind Us’

Now today we find out the entire dossier was completely made up.

And the dossier author Christopher Steele admitted he destroyed his notes and “wiped” his computer.

Via Byron York and Chuck Ross.

Looks like Christopher Steele has no evidence to support the dossier. It’s all been mysteriously ‘wiped.’ Looking a lot like a scam on the FBI, media, and the American political system. A lot of people were quite willing to be taken in. From @ChuckRossDC https://t.co/Z76VozD8Nl pic.twitter.com/XFNfeMGqJ3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 24, 2020

And the Comey FBI and Obama DOJ ran with it anyway in order to destroy and remove Donald Trump.

This is a huge development.

And Deep State operatives GOT PAID to say it was legit!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

