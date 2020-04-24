https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/72-years-old-want-jail-retired-carpenter-fined-880-walking-dog-lockdown-video/

Retired carpenter Pat McHenry was fined $880 by government officials for walking his dog in a parking lot by his apartment building.

Pat McHenry of Sarnia, Ontario took his 4-lb. dog, Molly, into the deserted parking lot of his apartment building when he was fined for the offense.

What was he supposed to do?

McHenry says the local mayor is a lunatic.

Via Rebel News:

[embedded content]