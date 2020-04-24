https://www.theblaze.com/news/chicago-woman-shoots-home-intruder

Once again we bring you another installment in our continuing series on crooks who don’t notice that their victims are exercising their Second Amendment rights.

This particular episode takes place on the south side of Chicago. Seems a man broke into a woman’s home in the neighborhood of Auburn Gresham just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, WLS-TV reported.

Chicago police said that just after the intruder forced his way into the residence in the 8300 block of South Kerfoot Avenue, the 31-year-old resident grabbed her gun and shot the intruder in the right foot, the station said.

What happened to the intruder?

The intruder was taken to a hospital in good condition, police told WLS.

What about the woman who pulled the trigger?

While Area South detectives are investigating the shooting, police added to the station that the woman who shot the intruder has a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card and concealed carry license.

Anything else?

Niche.com — which provides information about neighborhoods, schools, and workplaces — gives Auburn Gresham a C- grade for crime and safety, noting that its burglary rate is twice the national average.

