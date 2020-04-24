https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-says-trump-postpone-election

Presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden predicted that President Donald Trump would come up with some rationale in order to postpone the 2020 presidential election.

The former vice president made the comments to supporters at a virtual fundraiser on Thursday, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Mark my words: I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow; come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said to his virtual audience.

“Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now, what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote,” he explained. “That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

Biden was likely referring to comments by the president deriding the United States Postal Service for aiding in the rise of Amazon by providing cheap transportation services for products ordered online.

On Friday, the president called on the USPS to raise prices and threatened to block emergency funds to the institution if they ignored his demands. He accused the post office officials of being somehow coordinating with online companies. He later walked back the comments and said he would never let the USPS fail.

Biden also commented that there was bound to be election interference.

“You can be assured, between [Trump] and the Russians, there is going to be an attempt to interfere,” he said.

The president has also objected to Democratic plans to expand voting by mail, saying that the policy would allow for easier voter fraud.

