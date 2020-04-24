https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-collins-newsmax-tv-los-angeles-protest/2020/04/24/id/964493

Joe Collins, a Republican congressional candidate in California, told Newsmax TV on Friday that he organized a protest rally against the Los Angeles city government this week because the lockdown is hurting residents.

Collins, a Navy veteran who is running to unseat Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, told “National Report” that he organized the rally for “Operation Gridlock,” a conservative group leading protests against lockdown orders keeping residents at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We want to protest the government because the lockdown, especially in California, is hurting the people who live in our city,” Collins said, adding that “locking down the city or the state is fine, but the government has to provide more resources.”

He said, “when you have an underserved community like south Los Angeles, it really hurts the people if they can’t go to work in order to meet their basic day-to-day necessities.”

Collins said his campaign will be giving out supplies to the community on May 2, and he is planning to have another rally protesting the California government on May 1.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

