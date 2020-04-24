https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/facebook-ftc-fine-cambridge-analytica/2020/04/24/id/964589

A federal judge has approved the Federal Trade Commission’s $5 billion fine leveled against Facebook over the company’s privacy violations in connection to Cambridge Analytica, The Hill reports.

The FTC reached a settlement with Facebook last year that had the company agree to the fine, the largest in the commission’s history, which several legislators and groups like Public Citizen and Common Sense Media have criticized as being too lenient because the social media giant takes in several billion dollars in annual revenue.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly wrote in his opinion on Thursday that these concerns are valid, and noted that they raise questions about various laws that apply to technology companies, but found that “those concerns are largely for Congress; they are not relevant here. Mindful of its proper role, and especially considering the deference to which the Executive’s enforcement discretion is entitled, the Court will grant the consent motion and enter the order as proposed.”

FTC chairman Joe Simons said in a statement that the commission is “pleased with the Court’s decision.”

He added, “As the Court notes, the historic $5 billion settlement is ‘by far’ the largest monetary penalty ever obtained by the United States on behalf of the FTC and the ‘second largest in any context.’ At the same time, the Court also highlights that the conduct relief included in this settlement will require Facebook ‘to consider privacy at every stage of its operations and provide substantially more transparency and accountability for its executives’ privacy-related decisions.'”

