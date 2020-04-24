https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/494624-las-vegas-mayor-says-desert-heat-will-slow-coronavirus-put-city-at-the

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman (I) says her city will be able to reopen from coronavirus closures because of the area’s “desert heat” and “unique economy.”

“Although, it has not been clearly determined as to the effect that extreme warmth will have on the virus, it is assumed that it will deter its ferocity,” Goodman wrote on Twitter. “Our hot summer coupled with our unique economy compel us to be at the forefront of America’s ‘reopening.'”

My statement on safely reopening Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/3nDKzco0HO — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) April 24, 2020

She went on to say: “Las Vegans are smart and courageous. We need to act first…and we will. What I ask is that our brothers and sisters throughout America, the governments in both Carson City and Washington, D.C. and our healthy and vibrant free press show us both love and support as we, judiciously, reopen America’s city…for the wellbeing of us all.”

Goodman’s argument to reopen the city due to the pandemic’s blow to the tourism industry echoes the arguments of other leaders opening their states and cities in coming days.

Her argument that heat will help stop the spread of coronavirus comes a day after officials at the White House coronavirus task force briefing presented the results of a study that showed the virus deteriorates more quickly when subjected to higher temperatures and humidity. However, the finding quickly drew skepticism from other experts on social media and cable television given outbreaks in a number of places with warm climates, such as Singapore and Brazil.

A study by French researchers earlier this month also found that the virus was able to survive in 140-degree Fahrenheit temperatures typically used to disinfect research labs. A National Academies of Sciences panel also warned the White House in early April that summer weather was unlikely to significantly slow the spread of the virus, as was initially believed.

