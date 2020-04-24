https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/494454-lysol-maker-issues-warning-against-injections-of-disinfectant

Lysol manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser (RB) on Friday issued a warning that “under no circumstance” should its products be administered into the human body or be used as a treatment for coronavirus, a day after President TrumpDonald John TrumpNew Mexico governor extends stay-at-home order: ‘We’re not ready to ease up’ Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Challenge China and the WHO—but not while the pandemic rages MORE discussed whether disinfectants could be used to treat the disease.

The company, which also sells Dettol in the United Kingdom, shared in a statement on its website that “due to recent speculation and social media activity,” they had “been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus.”

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information,” the company shared Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump on Thursday during a White House briefing suggested medical experts should study exposing the human body to heat and light as a treatment for coronavirus. He also asked if there was a way to inject disinfectant.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with,” Trump said during the briefing.

“But the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute, that’s — that’s pretty powerful,” he continued.

When later asked about cleaners like bleach and isopropyl alcohol being injected into a person, Trump said “It wouldn’t be through injection. We’re talking about through almost a cleaning, sterilization of an area.”

Trump made the comments after acting Undersecretary for Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security William Bryan told reporters about the impacts of light, bleach, and isopropyl alcohol on coronavirus.

RB itself did not refer to the president in its warning issued Friday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report this week finding the calls to poison control centers about exposures to cleaners and disinfectants increased 20 percent in the first three months of 2020, likely linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

