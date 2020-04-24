http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/W92JM_jDbB0/

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon—Border state doctors and nurses are now holding protests over protective equipment shortages amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The protest took place this week along the highway that connects the suburb of Apodaca with the border city of Miguel Aleman. More than 100 doctors and nurses demanded that the Mexican government provide public hospitals with protective equipment.

The growing discontent comes at a time when Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell and his staff are revealing an escalating number of Coronavirus cases nationwide. During a nightly news conference Thursday, officials said there is a total of 11,633 confirmed cases with another 7,855 under testing. The number of Coronavirus fatalities has reached 1,069.

As Breitbart Texas previously reported, several governors have criticized the federal government over the shortage of protective equipment, while others claim there are coverup efforts to limit the scale of the pandemic in that country.

