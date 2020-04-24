https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/michigan-gop-moves-restrict-gov-whitmer/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The Republican-controlled legislature in Michigan will hold a session on Friday to reconsider the powers granted to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer, who is said to be under consideration to be a vice presidential running mate to Joe Biden, implemented some of the most aggressive stay-at-home policies in the nation in response to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting protests throughout the state. In response to Whitmer’s executive orders, the legislature is looking to limit the governor’s executive authority and to create an oversight committee to analyze Whitmer’s handling of the pandemic.

“The House & Senate will convene tomorrow to create a special oversight committee on COVID-19 to examine our government’s response,” Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield tweeted Thursday night. “Michigan needs to handle this pandemic seriously yet properly. It’s what the people deserve, and we will see that it happens.”

