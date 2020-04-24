https://www.theepochtimes.com/michigan-governor-extends-stay-at-home-order-to-may-15_3325604.html

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her stay at home order on Friday, one of the strictest in the nation, to May 15.

The amended order requires people to wear masks or other face coverings while in grocery stores and other indoor spaces if people are medically able to. People who don’t wear coverings will not be penalized, according to the governor.

The alterations also loosen restrictions on some businesses, allowing them to reopen.

Landscape companies, nurseries, bike repair shops, and some other stores will be able to open their doors if they abide by social distancing measures.

Stores that don’t sell supplies deemed necessary can reopen for delivery and pickup outside the establishments.

Armani Asad, owner of Maa Fashion, center, places donated food in the trunk of a car while Nazel Huda, left, holds open the trunk door on the first day of Ramadan in Hamtramck, Michigan on April 23, 2020. (Elaine Cromie/Getty Images)

Garden centers in big box stores, which were controversially shut down in a previous version of the order, will be allowed to reopen.

Before the extension of the order, it was due to expire at the end of April.

“Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up. Social distancing is our best weapon to defeat this enemy,” Whitmer said at a press conference in Lansing.

“With new COVID-19 cases leveling off, however, we are lifting some of the restrictions put in place in the previous order. I want to be crystal clear: the overarching message today is still the same. We must all do our part by staying home and staying safe as much as possible.”

COVID-19 is a disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, a novel coronavirus that emerged from mainland China last year.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, fatigue, and chills. The virus primarily causes severe illness in the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Michigan had 35,291 confirmed cases as of Thursday as well as 2,977 deaths linked to COVID-19.

