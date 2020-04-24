https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/fake-news-no-president-trump-not-propose-injecting-americans-disinfectant/

The liberal Trump-hating media led by Matt Drudge today is pushing the nonsense that President Trump proposed injecting Americans with disinfectant.

The far left media on Friday is running with reports that President Trump wants to inject Americans with disinfectant to wipe out the coronavirus.

The reports are false.

Here is the video from yesterday’s press conference.

The liberal media claim is — President Donald Trump suggested injecting people with disinfectant to cure coronavirus.

The verdict is — FALSE

Via Breitbart:

President Trump is being quoted out of context — as usual — by left-wingers on social media who are accusing him of suggesting injecting people with disinfectant as a way of curing coronavirus infections. Trump used the word “inject,” but what he meant was using a process — which he left “medical doctors” to define — in which patients’ lungs might be cleared of the virus, given new knowledge about its response to light and other factors. Earlier in the briefing, Dr. Bill Bryant, leader of the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security, described the results of new government research that showed that the coronavirus did not survive long in solar light, warmer temperatures, and more humid conditions. He added that disinfectants had also been effective against it. Trump, responding to that, noted that there had been discussions of testing ultraviolet light on patients, or of methods to bring light inside the body. “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it [the virus] out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning, cause you see it gets in the lungs.” At no time did Trump actually propose injecting patients with disinfectant; he deferred to “medical doctors” to figure out how to apply Dr. Bryant’s research.

