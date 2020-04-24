http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/d1IA8dyN_nY/

Friday on MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said President Donald Trump’s comments Thursday suggesting doctors should investigate if disinfectants could be injected as a way to treat the coronavirus show his “idiocy” is a national crisis.

In a clip, Trump said, “I see the disinfectant knocks it out in a minute, one minute, is there a way that we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number. So it would be interesting to check that. So that you will have to use medical doctors.”

Wallace said, “That’s BS. What this has revealed is not just his idiocy but the frailty of his ego and depth of his ignorance, and so that is the national crisis today. ”

She added, “If you look at how the private sector and state governments and other parts of the federal government have had to respond to Donald Trump suggesting that medical research go into investigating whether or not injecting bleach or disinfectant into the body to, quote, ‘clean the lungs,’ might be looked at. Don’t take my word for it, look at what the state of Washington did, look at what the corporation that makes Lysol did, and then I suggest you look to the FDA which today issued a warning about the last little bout of quackery that was dispensed from the White House podium and that is about an unproven drug therapy.”

