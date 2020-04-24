https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/navy-recommends-reinstating-captain-coronavirus-stricken-aircraft-carrier/

(CNBC) The U.S. Navy’s top officials recommended Friday that the captain relieved of duty after sounding the alarms of a growing coronavirus outbreak aboard an aircraft carrier should be reinstated.

The decision to reinstate Navy Capt. Brett Crozier’s command of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt sits with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. The Pentagon boss, who was briefed on the recommendations following a U.S. Navy investigation, has yet to sign off on the reinstatement of the captain. He is expected to make a decision Friday.

The latest revelation follows a messy string of events that resulted in the resignation of the acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly.

