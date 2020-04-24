https://thehill.com/policy/defense/navy/494553-navy-recommends-reinstating-crozier-as-captain-of-uss-theodore-roosevelt

The Navy has recommended reinstating Capt. Brett Crozier as commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, according to reports, in a move that would be unprecedented.

The recommendation was first reported by The New York Times and shortly after was reported by several other outlets as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Navy and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Hill.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday and acting Navy Secretary James McPherson made the recommendation to Defense Secretary Mark EsperMark EsperOvernight Defense: Navy tests entire crew of Roosevelt | House passes coronavirus relief package | Coronavirus public health emergency in East Africa Navy says entire USS Theodore Roosevelt crew has been tested for coronavirus Foreign powers test US defenses amid coronavirus pandemic MORE on Friday when briefing him about the results of the investigation into the coronavirus outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier, according to the Times.

Esper asked for more time to consider whether to reinstate Crozier, the Times added.

Crozier was removed from his position as the commander of the Roosevelt after a letter he wrote pleading for help with a coronavirus outbreak aboard leaked to the press.

Earlier, the Pentagon had said Esper would be “generally inclined” to support the Navy’s recommendation.

“He’s going into this with an open mind, and he is generally inclined to support Navy leadership in their decisions,” chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters at a briefing before Esper was given the recommendation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But he will go into it with an open mind, and we will, once he’s briefed, we will see where that takes us,” he added.

The Navy opened an investigation into the situation on the Roosevelt after its coronavirus outbreak turned into a political firestorm.

Crozier’s letter asked for permission to offload all but 10 percent of the ship’s crew and warned that “sailors do not have to die.”

Crozier was fired by then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly after the letter leaked. Modly resigned after he traveled to Guam to give a speech about the Roosevelt that berated Crozier as “stupid” or “naive.”

When he fired Crozier, Modly publicly justified the move by saying the letter was sent to “20 or 30” people, something Modly called “just not acceptable.”

But a copy of the letter obtained by The Washington Post last week showed Crozier sent it to the three admirals and copied it to seven captains.

Top officials, including Esper, had not ruled out reinstating Crozier when the Navy’s investigation was complete.

President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Mexico governor extends stay-at-home order: ‘We’re not ready to ease up’ Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Challenge China and the WHO—but not while the pandemic rages MORE has suggested that while he believes Crozier should not have sent the letter, the captain’s career shouldn’t be destroyed for a “bad day.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

