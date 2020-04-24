https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/new-court-filing-following-release-brady-documents-exonerate-gen-flynn-motion-filed-dismiss-charges/

Brady documents were finally disclosed by the DOJ in General Michael Flynn’s case today revealed exculpatory evidence that exonerated General Flynn.

The documents are filed under seal, but attorney Sidney Powell said it reveals Flynn did not commit any crimes.

“The enclosed documents were obtained and analyzed by USA EDMO in March and April 2020 and are provided to you as a result of this ongoing review; additional documents may be forthcoming. These materials are covered by the Protective Order entered by the Court on February 21, 2018,” Shea’s letter to Powell states.

Sidney Powell has been fighting to get her hands on the Brady Material since she took over the case.

Powell also said that the documents produced found further misconduct by Mueller’s thug prosecutor Brandon Van Grack specifically.

“What else has the FBI buried,” said Powell to Sara Carter on Friday. “Where’s the original 302? And obviously some of the good agents are finally stepping up.”

In the supplement to Flynn’s motion to dismiss his case for egregious government misconduct Powell stated Friday that “this afternoon, the government produced to Mr. Flynn stunning Brady evidence that proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI.” “It also defeats any argument that the interview of Mr. Flynn on January 24 was material to any “investigation.” The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution—knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn,” she added. According to the documents produced by the government Powell “has found further evidence of misconduct by Mr. Van Grack specifically,” referring to DOJ prosecutor in Flynn’s case, Brandon Van Grack.

Following the release of the exculpatory documents Attorney Sidney Powell filed a motion to dismiss ALL CHARGES against the former Trump National Security Advisor.

Via Attorney TechnoFog:

New Flynn filing – Supplemental Motion to Dismiss There was a “side deal to not prosecute Flynn Jr.” that was kept secret to avoid disclosure requirements. Full doc: https://t.co/IBos3aYQS5 pic.twitter.com/PkBLsIWvla — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 24, 2020

General Flynn’s attorneys filed the mostion to dismiss based on the documents “that proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been set up and fremed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI.”



FINALLY General Flynn is going to see some justice!

Here is a copy of the motion filed on Friday.

US v Flynn by Techno Fog on Scribd

