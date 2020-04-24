https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/non-government-experts-advise-herd-immunity/

The problem that we have in this country right now regarding the current virus outbreak is that the response is being controlled by politicians.

And by politicians, I don’t just mean our elected political class. I also mean our unelected political class. We’ve effectively put two people in charge of this entire event. Those two being Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

What they say goes, and all other “experts” in the field of virology seem to be discounted or ignored. Commentator Mark Levin recently said that Fauci is being treated like some sort of demi-god. And he’s right.

But Fauci hasn’t really been right about much regarding this pandemic.

Other experts in the field, like Dr. David Katz, founding director (1998-2019) of Yale University’s Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, disagree on a number of assertions by Fauci and others.

Dr. Katz disagrees with these conventional-wisdom experts and says we don’t need wholesale testing on millions of Americans. Instead Katz opts for “representative random sampling – a small population representative of a sState or the U.S.”

He stresses, however, that the random samples must be of residents of the United States. We cannot just rely on data collected in other countries.

Katz asserts that this can be accomplished in 72 hours. After the data are gathered on these representative samples, people could begin being phased back into the workforce.

But he also adds that this can already be done, without further sampling – just from the observed data we’ve already acquired, such as the risks to the elderly and the sick. The low-risk population should already be returning to work.

The problem is that Katz doesn’t have the national platform of Fauci and Birx, and they both are as much politicians as they are physicians or scientists. Fauci has been in government for 36 years, and Birx works as a diplomat for the “Deep State” Department.

Katz, on the other hand, has more medical and scientific degrees than Trump has tweets. We would do better to listen to someone like this. Oh, and he doesn’t work for the federal government.

Dr. Katz also disagrees with the advice to shelter in place and remain separated from others.

Instead he is a staunch supporter of herd immunity – a form of indirect protection from disease that occurs when a large percentage of a population has become immune to an infection, whether through previous infections or vaccination, thereby providing a measure of protection for individuals who are not immune.

Fauci and Birx are against herd immunity. And by sheer coincidence, so is the World Health Organization. Big surprise.

Instead, as politicians do, Fauci would prefer to kick the can down the road. As Levin says, “You’ve now pushed off this widespread immunity where people build their own antibodies.”

Katz, who wrote of this very subject some five weeks ago, insists that putting off the opening of our economy is a fool’s errand. He says that herd immunity, in lieu of a vaccine, which may be many months away, allows “people who are prone to the milder version of this infection to get it, get over it, make antibodies, and are [then] immune.”

The doctor then adds that if he gets it and gets over it, he now forms a “roadblock” on behalf of ones who have yet to get the virus. He can no longer get it and can’t give it to anyone else, whether someone is more vulnerable or not.

“When enough of us have made antibodies at the population level, there are enough dead ends that the virus just can’t get through the population. [The virus] finds it harder to find a host and it dies out. That’s herd immunity,” says Katz.

I and many other free-thinkers much prefer this common-sense approach. Unfortunately our political class is more fearful of being blamed for releasing the populace “too soon” than they fear their fellow citizens not having anything to return to.

So instead we just wait for the government “experts,” the ones who have been wrong from the get go, to tell us when it’s safe to venture out of our residential prisons.

