Pastor Chuck Salvo of Louisville, Kentucky’s On Fire Christian Church told Newsmax TV on Friday that he and his parishioners have been “having a great time” with “drive-in” services since the city allowed them.

Salvo told “The National Report” that his church has been complying with the guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that “we’ve been having great services,” since Easter, when drive-in services were prohibited by the city’s mayor, with parishioners driving to his church and staying in their cars during the services on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The pastor said, “now instead of saying ‘amen’ they blow their horn, and we’re having a great time.”

He added that “the numbers are up,” and “it’s been a great opportunity and we’re so thankful to the city of Louisville for coming to an agreement with us” about allowing drive-in services during the outbreak.

Salvo also said he makes regular livestreams on his public Facebook page that people can watch without leaving their homes.

