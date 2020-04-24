https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/pelosi-spreads-dangerous-misinformation-amid-coronavirus-pandemic-president-asking-people-inject-lysol-lungs-video/

The liberal Trump-hating media, including the Drudge Report, is pushing the nonsense that President Trump proposed injecting Americans with disinfectant.

And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday continued to spread the lie about President Trump amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The president is asking people to inject Lysol into their lungs and Mitch was saying that states should go bankrupt. It’s a clear, visible within 24 hours of how the Republicans reject science and reject governance,” Pelosi said spreading dangerous misinformation.

President Trump on Thursday during his presser was referring to discussions of testing ultraviolet light on patients and possibly using the light inside the body. “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it [the virus] out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning, cause you see it gets in the lungs.”

So Pelosi and the liars in the media once again twisted President Trump words and took him out of context in order to attack him.

While they are mocking Trump for suggesting light therapy, bio-tech firm Aytu BioScience announced they are partnering with the FDA and Cedars-Sinai on a UV light treatment to kill the coronavirus in intubated patients.

By the way, it sure looks like Pelosi is still getting her hair dyed and her face injected with Botox while she tells other women they can’t go to hair salons because it’s too dangerous.

WATCH:

.@SpeakerPelosi: “The president is asking people to inject Lysol into their lungs and Mitch was saying that states should go bankrupt. It’s a clear, visible within 24 hours of how the Republicans reject science and reject governance.” pic.twitter.com/GmvcCr50nt — CSPAN (@cspan) April 24, 2020

