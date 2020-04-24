http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/E7PlXxxTHPw/

People trickled back into the Factor X Fitness center in Thomasville, Georgia, on Friday, the first day Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) allowed for gyms, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, and other businesses to reopen with restrictions.

According to an employee who answered the phone, about 40 people had been in and out of the 12,000-square-foot gym by mid-afternoon.

The employee said the fitness center is abiding by social distancing guidelines of keeping people six feet apart. For example, every other treadmill is blocked off, and there are signs everywhere reminding people to keep their distance.

The fitness center posted its new rules on its Instagram account, which included wiping down equipment after use, and getting temperatures taken before entry.

So far, there have been no problems, the employee said.

The gym was planning to open on May 1, but that was moved up per an executive order Kemp signed on Wednesday.

Georgia is the first state that has begun to lift lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Kemp signed an executive order to reopen specific sectors of Georgia’s economy.

As fitness centers across the country have closed, fitness instructors and trainers have taken to teaching online classes for free or reduced prices, and some businesses have had to lay off or furlough staff due to the shutdowns.

So far, Georgia has reported 22,147 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 892 deaths. Thomas County, where Factor X Fitness is located, has had 158 confirmed cases and 16 deaths.

