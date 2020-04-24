http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EmBakAIJyYw/

Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s second son, still owns a ten-percent stake in Chinese company Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), an investment firm he co-founded with funding from the Bank of China, noted Peter Schweizer, president of the government accountability Institute, senior contributor to Breitbart News, and author of Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite.

In episode 17 of the Drill Down, entitled “Hunter Biden’s Chinese Fortune,” Schweizer noted that Hunter Biden has not divested from BHR despite his father’s presidential campaign.

“The idea that Hunter could still profit off of the Chinese government if his father becomes president remains an incredible potential conflict [of interest],” observed Schweizer. “A conflict that seems all the more troubling when Joe Biden continues to dismiss China as a geopolitical threat.”

Hunter Biden’s lawyer claimed his client resigned from BHR’s board of directors, issuing a letter to this effect via the Washington Post. In September 2019, Schweizer highlighted the Washington Post‘s broad omissions in reporting on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings during his father’s vice-presidential tenure.

The Washington Post‘s Glenn Kessler framed the aforementioned letter as a response to “Trump folks,” omitting any mention of Hunter Biden’s ongoing ownership stake in BHR.

Trump folks pushing a line that Hunter Biden never resigned from board, citing an apparently outdated database entry. (https://t.co/Rc6YadEK61) Now Hunter Biden’s lawyer has obtained letter confirming he did resign in October, as originally reported. https://t.co/wWRlYLgLYg pic.twitter.com/jvSjBHoVrL — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 17, 2020

Schweizer said, “Biden’s lawyer claims that his client did resign, and has produced a document from Hunter’s China-based company saying as much. Maybe. But Hunter’s attorney did not address the more important problem – the fact that Hunter still owns a piece of the Chinese company, called BHR.”

“[BHR] is an investment vehicle, financed by the government of China, which has conducted at least two-point-five billion dollars worth of deals,” added Schweizer, “and Hunter Biden has a ten percent equity piece of that.”

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

