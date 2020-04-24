http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0ym3QXeWhKM/

Joe Biden, the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee, has a slight edge over President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Florida, a Fox News poll released this week revealed.

The survey, taken April 18-21, 2020, among 1,004 registered voters in Florida, showed Biden taking a slight edge, besting Trump 46 percent to 43 percent. However, Biden’s lead is within the poll’s +/- 3 percent margin of error, indicating a tight race in the Sunshine State.

The survey also found that 12 percent of voters are undecided or third party, meaning they could, essentially, “shift the race either way.”

Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Florida by 1.2 percent in 2016.

The poll coincides with a CNBC/Change Research survey released Wednesday, providing a general election overview of the upcoming battles in key swing states like Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

CNBC/Change Research surveyed 5,787 likely voters across the six states April 17-18 and found Trump holding a narrow edge, with 48 percent to Biden’s 47 percent. The poll’s margin of error is +/- 1.3 percent, once again indicating a tight race.

Biden mused during a virtual fundraiser on Thursday that Trump would try to craft a plan to delay November’s general election, telling viewers, “Mark my words.”

“Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden proclaimed.

