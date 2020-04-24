https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-pompeo-china-coronavirus-response/2020/04/24/id/964477

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday night that “the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization have failed to do the things they have the responsibility to do” during the initial days of the coronavirus outbreak.

“China caused an enormous amount of pain, loss of life and now a huge challenge for the global economy and the American economy as well by not sharing the information they had,” Pompeo told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, adding that many Americans are angry with China because of the country’s response to the outbreak, noting that “the president feels the same way.”

He added that “we still don’t have full transparency from the Chinese Communist Party,” which controls China.

“I’m still concerned there are things we don’t know. We don’t know the history, and we haven’t been able to get our team on the ground to do the work it needs to do,” Pompeo said. “This is an ongoing challenge in that the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization have failed to do the things they have the responsibility to do when they have a pandemic inside of their country.”

The secretary said that Americans “know this is a result of the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, and they know the Chinese government didn’t do the things it needed to do. There will be a cost associated with that, we need to focus on here and now and there will be a time to make sure that we get this right.”

