http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JwjPpVGyCns/

Boris Johnson will return to Downing Street as early as Monday, it is claimed, a development that comes as Donald Trump reveals he’s spoken to the UK PM and was amazed at the energy and drive of his British counterpart.

Britain’s Prime Minister is expected to be back at work as early as Monday, The Daily Telegraph — a right of centre newspaper with strong links to Britain’s ruling Conservative party — claims, just 15 days after he was released from a central London hospital to his country retreat to convalesce.

The paper reports sources who state Boris Johnson is to attend catch-up meetings with his ministers next week as he eases back into work. While Downing Street — the Prime Minister’s London residence and office — has emphasised the Prime Minister has been focussing on recovering and not working, he has nevertheless taken time to telephone several key people, including the Queen, stand-in leader Dominic Raab, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, President Trump expressed his amazement at the rapid recovery of Britain’s Prime Minister.

Revealing that when he picked up the phone to Mr Johnson he expected him to sound exhausted, instead “he was ready to go”. President Trump said Mr Johnson was like “the old Boris”, with “tremendous energy and tremendous drive.”

Delingpole: Boris Must Stop Temporary Coronavirus Lockdown Becoming Permanent Big Government https://t.co/Ur3nfBPVFR — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 12, 2020

He continued: “I was very surprised, because he called me pretty close to when he got out of the hospital. I think he’s doing great. He was so sharp and energetic. Pretty incredible. He’s an incredible guy. He’s a friend of ours and a friend of mines…they’re lucky to have him over there.”

Boris Johnson had been first diagnosed with coronavirus on March 27th, but kept at his post at the head of government for a further ten days. He was admitted to hospital for tests on April 5th, but moved to an intensive care ward the following day. He was released from hospital six days later, praising the doctors and nurses who worked on his care.

Britain’s health secretary Matt Hancock — one of the senior ministers leading the coronavirus response in Mr Johnson’s absence, was moved to comment on the Prime Minister’s condition Friday morning as news broke he would be returning to work in the coming days. Speaking to television’s Good Morning Britain, Mr Hancock said: “I spoke to the prime minister yesterday. He’s definitely in good spirits and getting much better and so that is very good news. I’m sure the whole country looks forward to him coming out of his isolation… By his nature he is an extremely enthusiastic and hard-working guy and he doesn’t like slouching.

“Of course, this is an unprecedented crisis. Having said that, he has followed his doctors’ advice and it is down to a conversation between the prime minister and his doctors as to exactly when he comes back.

“The good news is he is clearly very much on the mend. He has spoken to the president of the United States, he has spoken to Her Majesty and he has been talking to those of us in cabinet who are involved in the response.”

New Zealand Nurse Who Treated Boris Shares Her Story https://t.co/cAJlQ3zpra — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

