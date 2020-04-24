https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/president-trump-responds-snark-reporter-asking-clarify-comments-injecting-disinfectants-kill-covid-19-video/

The liberal Trump-hating media, including the Drudge Report, is pushing the nonsense that President Trump proposed injecting Americans with disinfectant.

President Trump on Thursday during his presser was referring to discussions of testing ultraviolet light on patients and possibly using the light inside the body.

And the idiots in the press pool asked President Trump about it on Friday.

President Trump gave one of the reporters a snarky response when asked to clarify his comments about injecting disinfectants to combat Coronavirus.

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen,” Trump said. “Now disinfectant or doing this maybe on the hands would work. I was asking the question of the gentleman who was there yesterday, Bill, because when they say that something will last three to four hours or six hours, but if sun is out, or if they use disinfectant, it goes away in less than a minute. Did you hear about this yesterday?”

WATCH:

Q: “Can you clarify your comments about injections of disinfectants?” President Trump: “I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen.” Full video here: https://t.co/77fwGULT22 pic.twitter.com/GqI1s1TLId — CSPAN (@cspan) April 24, 2020

President Trump then elaborated on his comments.

Full exchange from a Reuters press pool report:

POTUS: When I was asking a sarcastic — a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside, but it does kill it, and it would kill it on the hands and that would make things much better. That was done in the form of a sarcastic question to a reporter.

Reporter: But you were asking your medical experts to look into it.

POTUS: To look into whether or not sun — and disinfectant on the hands — but whether or not sun can help us. Because, I mean he came in yesterday and he said they’ve done a big study. This is a study. This isn’t where he hasn’t done it. This is where they’ve come in with a final report that sun has a massive impact negatively on this virus. In other words, it does not live well with humidity and it doesn’t live well with sun, sunlight, heat. It doesn’t live well with heat and sun and and disinfectant. And that’s what I brought up, and I thought that was clear.

….

Jeff Mason: Just to follow up on the comments from yesterday you said you were being sarcastic, but some people may have misunderstood you. Do you want to just clarify?

POTUS: I wish they […]

Jeff Mason: Do you want to clarify to Americans if you don’t want people to think that?

POTUS. Yes. I do think that disinfectant on the hands could have a very good effect. Now, Bill is going back to check that in the laboratory. You know, it’s an amazing laboratory, by the way. It’s amazing the work they do. So, he’s going to check because a hard surface. This is a hard surface I guess maybe depending on whose hand you’re talking about, right? But this is a hard surface and disinfectant, disinfectant has an unbelievable — it wipes it out. You saw it? Sun and heat, and humidity and you wipe it out. And this is from tests — they’ve been doing these tests for a number of months. And the result — so then I said, ‘Well, how do we do it inside the body or even outside the body with the hands and disinfectant I think would work.’ He thinks it would work. When you use it when you’re doing your hands. I guess that’s one of the reasons they say wash your hands, but whether it’s washing hands or disinfectant on your hands, it’s very good. So, they’re going to start looking at that. And there is a way of, you know, if light — if sun, sun itself that sun has a tremendous impact on or kills it like in one — it goes from what was it? Hours to like one minute instead.

So, I said you got to go back and look, but I’d like them now to look as it pertains to the human body. Not just sitting on a railing or sitting on a wall. I’d like to look as it pertains because maybe there’s something there. They have to work with — I’m not a doctor. They have to work with their doctors. but maybe there is something to light, and the human body, and helping people that are dying.

Jeff Mason: Just to clarify: You’re not encouraging Americans to inject disinfectant?

POTUS: No. Of course not…It was said sarcastically. It was put in the form of a question to a group of extraordinary hostile people. Namely, the fake news media.

Jeff Mason: Some doctors felt you needed to clarify that after your comments.

POTUS: Of course, all they had to do was see just — you know the way it was asked. I was looking at you.

Jeff Mason: No you weren’t sir. I wasn’t there yesterday.

Weijia Jiang: You were looking at Dr. Birx.

POTUS: What’s that?

Weijia Jiang: You were looking at Dr. Birx.

POTUS: I was looking at Bill. I was looking at the doctor. I was looking at some of the reporters. I don’t know if you were there. Were you there?

Weijia Jiang: I was there and I watched you ask her.

POTUS: You were there. You were there. You I never forget.

Jeff Mason: I wasn’t there yesterday.

POTUS: You were not?

Jeff Mason: No sir.

POTUS: Yeah. I didn’t think you were there.

As usual the reporters would rather argue with President Trump than ask pertinent questions.

