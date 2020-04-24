https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/report-debunks-secret-trump-putin-channel/

A cybersecurity team has confirming special counsel Robert Mueller’s conclusion that the 2016 Trump campaign was not communicating secretly with Vladimir Putin through bank servers.

Just the News reports consultants at the firm Ankura found “communication from Alfa Bank to servers on the U.S. East Coast were going to a company that runs marketing activities for several global hotel chains, including, for a number of years, the Trump Hotels – not servers owned or operated by the Trump campaign.”

The claim was made in the Democratic Party-funded “dossier” created by former British spy Christopher Steele, which was based on unnamed Russian sources.

Michael Horowitz’s Justice Department inspector general report found Russian “disinformation” appeared in the report.

U.S. Attorney John Durham now is conducting a criminal investigation into the origins of the Obama administration’s investigation of the Trump campaign.

The Alfa Bank claim came from Steele, who provided the information to Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kathleen Kavalec in 2016, Just the News said.

Kavalec then forward the claims to the FBI.

Investigators were trying to trace communications between computer servers, including one at the bank and another used by a Trump organization marketing agency.

Just the News reported: “After an assessment by Ankura’s Cyber Threat Analysis and Pursuit Team (CTAPT) of possible DNS activity between the Trump organization, the marketing agency servers, and the Alfa Bank servers, the cyber experts found ‘no evidence that mail1.trump-email.com and trump1.contact-client.com were used by Alfa-Bank and the Trump organization for covert communications.'”

The report said there might have been illegal activity, if “threat actors” “conjured the appearance of a connection between the Trump servers and Alfa Bank servers by creating false Domain Name System activity (DNS).”

If there were such bad actors, Solomon asked, who were they?

