On Friday Brady documents were finally released by the DOJ in General Michael Flynn’s case that exonerated General Flynn of any wrongdoing.

The documents are filed under seal, but attorney Sidney Powell said it reveals Flynn did not commit any crimes.

Powell also said more exculpatory evidence in the case will surface in the future.

“The enclosed documents were obtained and analyzed by USA EDMO in March and April 2020 and are provided to you as a result of this ongoing review; additional documents may be forthcoming. These materials are covered by the Protective Order entered by the Court on February 21, 2018,” Shea’s letter to Powell states.

Sidney Powell has been fighting to get her hands on the Brady Material since she took over the case.

Powell also said that the documents produced found further misconduct by Mueller’s thug prosecutor Brandon Van Grack specifically.

“What else has the FBI buried,” said Powell to Sara Carter on Friday. “Where’s the original 302? And obviously some of the good agents are finally stepping up.”

In the supplement to Flynn’s motion to dismiss his case for egregious government misconduct Powell stated Friday that “this afternoon, the government produced to Mr. Flynn stunning Brady evidence that proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI.” “It also defeats any argument that the interview of Mr. Flynn on January 24 was material to any “investigation.” The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution—knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn,” she added. According to the documents produced by the government Powell “has found further evidence of misconduct by Mr. Van Grack specifically,” referring to DOJ prosecutor in Flynn’s case, Brandon Van Grack.

Following the release of the exculpatory documents Attorney Sidney Powell filed a motion to dismiss ALL CHARGES against the former Trump National Security Advisor.

And now this…

According to Christia Datoc at The Daily Caller FBI Director Chris Wray fought to prevent exculpatory evidence from surfacing in the case!

An FBI official told The Federalist that FBI general counsel Dana Boente was behind the effort to block the release of the Brady Material, yet Daily Caller’s source explained Boente was acting in coordination with Wray. The New York Times additionally reported Friday that U.S. attorney John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation asked witnesses about a Washington Post article speculating on potential ties Flynn had to Russia. Justice Department code clearly dictates that “government disclosure of material exculpatory and impeachment evidence is part of the constitutional guarantee to a fair trial,” and the FBI does not reserve the right to withhold exculpatory evidence.

Chris Wray’s exit from the FBI is long overdue.

