https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stimulus-money-restaurant-arkansas-tip/2020/04/24/id/964538

The owners of an Arkansas steakhouse were shocked to receive a $1,200 tip on a recent take-out order. The Colonial Steak House in Pine Bluff has been struggling to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic and has been forced to cut down on hours and staff members. The gratuity, which is the amount many Americans are getting as stimulus money from the government, caused a surge of emotions at the restaurantt, according to Fox News.

“We just started crying and thanking God because it came at a time that most of our staff really needed it,” said general manager Allison Hall. “Things have been barely getting by, but we are making it, though.”

Many restaurants have been forced to either shutter down or offer curbside pickup and as a result, the Colonial Steak House cut its staff from 12 to four people. Furthermore, it can only operate three days a week.

Each employee, even those not working that day, was given $100. It was “nice to be able to call with some good news,” Hall said.

“We’ve been open for a very long time, nearly 50 years, so we’re stubborn and we aren’t giving up. We are not going to give up,” she added.

