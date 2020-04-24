https://www.dailywire.com/news/ricky-gervais-rips-celebs-who-think-i-could-weep-at-what-a-good-person-i-am

British comedian Ricky Gervais has once again spanked the smarmy Hollywood celebrities who keep lecturing Americans on how they need to behave during the coronavirus pandemic scare.

“I’ve got nothing against anyone being a celebrity or being famous,” Gervais told the New York Times in an interview published on Thursday. “I think that people are just a bit tired of being lectured to. Now celebrities think: ‘The general public needs to see my face. They can’t get to the cinema – I need to do something.’ And it’s when you look into their eyes, you know that, even if they’re doing something good, they’re sort of thinking, ‘I could weep at what a good person I am.’ Oh dear.”

A slew of Hollywood celebrities have weighed in on how Americans should handle the crisis, which has prompted many to stay home. Last month, “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot posted a video with stars like Kristen Wiig, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, and Natalie Portman singing John Lennon’s “Imagine,” which the Beatles singer said was “virtually the Communist Manifesto.”

Twitterers ripped the celebs. “I don’t know how millionaires singing about ‘no possessions’ from their mansions is supposed to ease my anxiety,” one user wrote.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also drew criticism after she said, during her first taped-from-home show, that being in quarantine was like being in jail — from her $24 million beachfront mansion she shares with wife Portia de Rossi.

Singer Madonna posted a video — from the bathtub of her no-doubt massive mansion — in which she explained to fans why the coronavirus has made her just like them. “It’s the great equalizer. And what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is it’s made us all equal, in many ways. And what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal, in many ways.”

Gervais has a habit of ripping into celebrity culture. In a fiery eight-minute monologue at the Golden Globes this year, Gervais lit the room full of celebrities on fire.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech,” he told the crowd of limousine liberals, always eager to decry climate change as they jet around the world and tan on gas-guzzling super yachts. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God — and f*** off. OK?”

Gervais agrees with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who this week said he won’t deliver coronavirus advice or complain about how bad his life is amid nationwide lockdowns.

“One thing that I haven’t done or will not do is [be] one of those celebs who’s telling you how difficult it is, or stay-in-your-home stuff from a mansion,” Rodgers said on former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk’s podcast on Friday. “What I do know is that my friends who are small-business owners are really hurting. … There’s real people hurting, so I’m not going sit here in my privilege and tell people from my ivory tower to do this or do that.

