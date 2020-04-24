http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cl4vQ_IT-eM/

President Donald Trump said during a Friday bill signing at the White House that he was being “sarcastic” when he suggested injecting disinfectant as a means to combating COVID-19.

“I was asking the question sarcastically, to reporters like you, just to see what would happen. Disinfectant, doing this on the hands, maybe would work. I was asking the question of the gentleman who was there yesterday, Bill,” Trump said in response to a question, referencing William Bryan, the acting undersecretary for science and technology at the Homeland Security Department. “I was asking a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside.”

Trump made the comment at Thursday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing after Bryan said the virus survives for a shorter period during exposure to heat, humidity, or direct sunlight.

“Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just a very powerful light — and I think you said that hasn’t been checked because of the testing,” Trump said to Bryan. “And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you’re going to test that too.”

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” Trump added. “Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

The comments drew widespread criticism from medical experts and prompted phrases such as “Don’t drink bleach” and “Trump disinfectant” to trend on Twitter on Friday. In an interview on CNBC, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said there was no “kernel of credibility or truth to doing something like ingesting bleach or injecting bleach as a treatment for anything.”

Hours before Trump’s Friday remarks, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany sought to walk back the comments in a statement, saying, “President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment. … Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

