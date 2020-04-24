https://www.theepochtimes.com/shell-gas-station-in-wisconsin-sells-gallon-for-75-cents_3325529.html

A Shell gas station in Francis Creek, Wisconsin, is selling a gallon for $0.75 and may have the lowest price anywhere in the United States.

Patrick De Haan, an analyst with the GasBuddy website, said it is the “lowest in the country.”

A nearby Citgo in Francis Creek is selling a gallon of gas for 80 cents, according to the GasBuddy website.

Amid the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic, there have been reports of Wisconsin gas stations dramatically lowering their prices to less than $1 per gallon in recent weeks. On April 19, two stations in Wautoma lowered their prices to less than 90 cents per gallon.

According to a map posted by GasBuddy, most of Wisconsin and part of Michigan appear to have the lowest overall prices in the United States. It also appears much of the Midwest and Great Plains states have lower prices than the East and West coasts.

Even some places in California, which usually has the highest gas prices in the continental United States, are selling a gallon for less than $2, according to Bay Area station KPIX.

Automotive group AAA on Friday reported that the average U.S. price for gas is around $1.79 per gallon.

The drop in prices is, in part, because numerous governors have issued statewide stay-at-home orders, leading to business closures and people working from home. As a result, there is less reason for people to drive.

“We’re expecting to see prices to continue to decline,” Devin Gladden, a spokesperson for AAA, told Fortune, adding that the current average price could fall soon to under $1.50 per gallon nationwide.

