https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/shock-report-swedish-reporter-sweden-will-reach-herd-immunity-2-wks-countries-locked-just-postponed-deaths-ruined-economies-firefauci/

Reporter Johan Norberg joined Laura Ingraham on Thursday to discuss the Sweden’s ‘controversial’ policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike other Western countries progressive Sweden, of all places, decided to leave their economy running and let the disease run its course while the population reached herd immunity.

The Swedish plan appears to be working.

Sweden, a country of 10 million, now has 2,152 reported coronavirus related deaths.

New York, a state of 19.85 million, now has 20,861 reported coronavirus related deaths.

Sweden is actually seeing better results than several of its European neighbors.

TRENDING: Ammon Bundy Goes to Residence of Police Officer Who Arrested Idaho Mother in Front of Her Children at a Park (VIDEO)

On Thursday Sweden’s chief epidemiologist announced the Swedish strategy appears to be working and that “herd immunity” could be reached in the capital Stockholm in a matter of weeks.

Herd immunity among a population, usually achieved through vaccination, is reached when around 60% of citizens are deemed immune. Without a vaccine for the coronavirus, however, scientists are looking at whether exposure to and recovery from Covid-19 leads to long-term immunity.

Last night reporter Johan Norberg made these truly frightening remarks:

Laura Ingraham: We found out that herd immunity will be reached in about 2-3 weeks in Sweden. I mean, then they’re kind of done. Johan Norberg: That’s why we shouldn’t make too many comparisons to cases and deaths right now. Because almost every other country except Sweden has just postponed deaths. They won’t avoid them because there is still no argument that has been made that suddenly this disease will go away after their lockdowns are over. I mean if they’re waiting for a vaccine that could take over a year if we’re lucky. It could take several years. And no society can be shut down completely and shut down the economy for more than a year without ruining society and the economy entirely. And that will kill many more people than the virus does.

That is a huge development!

It certainly looks like Sweden used the right approach.

And Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx may have destroyed the record US economy and only prolonged the deaths!

Via The Ingraham Angle:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]