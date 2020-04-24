https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/huge-80-swine-flu-victims-65-no-lockdown-84-coronavirus-victims-60-lockdown-required/

We are currently living through possibly the worst medical treatment plan in modern history.

In 2009 the Swine Flu or H1N1 influenza swept across the United States.

There were at least 12,469 deaths across the US and up to 575,000 deaths worldwide.

80% of H1N1 victims were age 65 or UNDER. These are the prime years and most productive years in one’s lifetime.



No lockdown was required.

In 2020 the Wuhan Virus or novel coronavirus swept across the United States.

So far 50,000 Americans have died and 890,000 have tested positive for the disease.

In study after study the vast majority of the deaths are those people 60 and over.

In New York 84% of the victims are over 60. 65% are over 70.

99% of the deaths in Italy were those over 60.

If you are young and healthy your chances in dying from coronavirus are much lower than 1%.

And yet the so-called “experts” shut down and destroyed the economy.

This makes no sense!

In fact it may end up that the lockdown was the absolute wrong decision and prevented herd immunity that will SAVE the seniors.

