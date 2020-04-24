https://www.theblaze.com/news/tara-reade-says-her-mother-called-larry-kings-show-to-report-her-allegations-against-biden-in-1993-a-tape-has-emerged

Tara Reade, who claims Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, recently told a journalist that her mother called CNN’s “Larry King Live” around the time of the alleged incident asking for advice on where to report that her daughter had been “sexually harassed and retaliated against and fired.”

Now, tape of the purported call has been unearthed, and Reade says that is her mother’s voice. The Intercept, which reported the new evidence, says the audio supports the “credibility of Reade’s allegation against” the former vice president.

What are the details?

Reade disclosed to The Intercept in an interview that following the alleged incident with Biden, “she told her mother, a close friend, and her brother about both the harassment (from Biden) and, to varying degrees of detail, the assault at the time.”

Reade also recalled to the outlet that after her departure from Biden’s Senate office in 1993, her mother phoned in to Larry King’s show. Reade said during an interview, “I remember it being an anonymous call and her saying my daughter was sexually harassed and retaliated against and fired, where can she go for help? I was mortified.”

A listener of podcaster Katie Halper’s—who first reported Reade’s allegations earlier this year—found a call that matched the description to some degree of detail.

The tape shows King taking a call from an anonymous woman from San Luis Obispo, California (where property records reportedly show that Reade’s mother lived at the time), who said:

Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him.

King replied, “In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it?”

“That’s true,” the caller responds.

The caller mentions no details of the “story” her daughter had to tell. But as The Intercept points out, “the reference to being unable to ‘get through with her problems’ aligns with Reade’s claim that she complained to superiors in Biden’s office and got nowhere, and the reference to going to the press makes clear that the caller is talking about more than just generic problems at the office.”

The outlet added that “the call also calls into question the credibility of Biden’s denial,” because Biden’s longtime office manager denied ever taking a complaint from Reade or or anyone else alleging “improper behavior” from Biden. For that to be true, The Intercept reasoned, “Reade would have had to have lied to her friend, brother, and mother about having complained to Biden’s office” and “there is no reason Reade would make up a story to those closest to her.”

After the video from 1993 was released, Reade told The Daily Caller, “I just heard audio, my mother died and hearing her voice made me cry. She was such a good mom and always watching out for me even now.” Reade said the video proves “that I was forced out and wanted to come forward in 1993.”

