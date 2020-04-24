http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/vgyKfz5PL8c/ar-BB1371hS
Colleyville, Texas, Chamber of Commerce President Chelsea Rose has been fielding questions from business owners about reopening ahead of state guidelines.
Workers clean the patio a day ahead of reopening it at Costa Vida restaurant in Colleyville, Texas, on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Colleyville principal Dana Judd had a parking lot picnic with friends on Thursday, April 23, 2020, before restaurants were allowed to resume patio service in Colleyville, Texas.
COLLEYVILLE, Texas — As several governors prepared to lift pandemic restrictions this week, a conservative Fort Worth suburb went a step further.
Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton became the first in Texas to issue a proclamation allowing churches, retail stores, gyms, salons, massage parlors and restaurants to reopen Friday — with social distancing — ahead of an order by the Texas governor expected next week.
Confusion, frustration and worry followed, encapsulating the debate, uncertainty and hand-wringing playing out across the country.
“Our businesses are panicking. They don’t know what’s going on,” said Karen Hill, mayor of neighboring Southlake.
A man demonstrates in front of the state capitol building demanding that businesses be allowed to open up, people allowed to work, and lives returned to normal on April 23 in Topeka, Kansas. The protest was part of a growing national movement against stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
A cutout of Judy Garland as Dorothy from The Wizard Of OZ is seen with a mask and sign in front of the state capitol building on April 23 in Topeka, Kansas.
Robert Wood of Newton, Kansas protests in front of the state capitol building on April 23 in Topeka, Kansas.
A girl holds a sign while driving past the state capitol building with her dad on April 23 in Topeka, Kansas.
Protesters calling for the reopening of the businesses closed by state order due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak gather outside the home of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker in Swampscott, Mass., on April 23.
Protesters drive in their vehicles near the Virginia State Capitol on April 22 in Richmond, Virginia. The protesters say Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s “stay-at-home” order and restrictions on gatherings of 10 or more people due to the COVID-19 pandemic are too excessive and want the state reopened.
Demonstrators hold signs outside of the New York State Capitol Building on April 22 in Albany, New York. Protestors are calling on New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo to reopen New York State amidst a shutdown of all non-essential businesses due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Protesters carrying signs gather near the Virginia State Capitol on April 22 in Richmond, Virginia.
Demonstrators hold signs outside of the New York State Capitol Building on April 22 in Albany, New York.
A protestor holds a sign outside of the New York State Capitol Building on April 22 in Albany, New York.
Demonstrators are seen near Capitol Square during a rally to demand that Gov. Ralph Northam lift restrictions that have closed certain businesses in Virginia since the coronavirus outbreak in Richmond, Virginia on April 22.
A demonstrator is seen near Capitol Square during a rally to demand that Gov. Ralph Northam lift restrictions that have closed certain businesses in Virginia since the coronavirus outbreak in Richmond, Virginia on April 22.
The protesters, who want the state re-opened for business, gathered to demonstrate against Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s “stay-at-home” order on April 22 in Richmond, Virginia.
Demonstrators are seen near Capitol Square during a rally to demand that Gov. Ralph Northam lift restrictions that have closed certain businesses in Virginia since the coronavirus outbreak in Richmond, Virginia on April 22.
A person holds a sign while gathering with others to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak on April 21 in Jefferson City, Missouri.
A woman holds up a sign as she gathers with others outside the Missouri Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus on April 21 in Jefferson City, Missouri.
A man holds a flag as he attends a rally to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak on April 21 in Jefferson City, Missouri.
A person holds a sign while waving a flag during a protest against the stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, on April 21 in Jefferson City, Missouri.
People hold signs and flags as they gather outside the Missouri Capitol to protests stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak on April 21 in Jefferson City, Missouri.
A protester shouts slogans at a ReOpenNC rally against the state’s shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 21.
Protesters walk, holding signs, at a ReOpenNC rally, in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 21.
Protesters hold signs at a ReOpenNC rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 21.
Police watch as protesters gather for a ReOpenNC rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 21.
Protesters hold signs and wave flags at a ReOpenNC rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 21.
Demonstrators gather to protest against the extended stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on April 20.
A protester gathers outside of the Ohio State House in Columbus, Ohio on April 20.
A counter-demonstrating caregiver gets a thumbs up from a protester driving in support of a rally at the state Capitol to ‘re-open’ Arizona against the governor’s stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus on April 20 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Anti-stay-at-home demonstrators gather in front of the Blaine House, the governor’s mansion on April 20 in Augusta, Maine.
A woman and child walk to the site of a protest at the Plaza shopping district in Kansas City, Mo. on April 20.
Kim Scherer of Oklahoma City joins a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on April 20 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Sophia Brown, left, and her husband Bill Brown are joined by a woman who did not give her name as they participate in a rally in front of the governor’s mansion during the coronavirus pandemic on April 20 in Hartford, Conn.
People take part in a “reopen” Pennsylvania demonstration on April 20, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters demonstrate at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on April 20, demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf reopen Pennsylvania’s economy even as new social-distancing mandates took effect at stores and other commercial buildings.
Protesters demonstrate at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on April 20, demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf reopen Pennsylvania’s economy even as new social-distancing mandates took effect at stores and other commercial buildings.
Ruth Brown holds a United States flag near Church Circle, on April 20, in Annapolis, Md. Only a few people showed up to protest and call for the state government to reopen amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
People take part in a “reopen” Pennsylvania demonstration on April 20, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
People take part in a “reopen” Pennsylvania demonstration on April 20, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
A person waves an American flag during a protest against the state’s extended stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Capitol building in Olympia, Washington, on April 19.
A person holds a sign referencing high unemployment as hundreds gather to protest against the state’s extended stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Capitol building in Olympia, Washington, on April 19.
A demonstrator wears a face mask reading “ReOpenCO” as he gathers with others to protest coronavirus stay-at-home orders during a “ReOpen Colorado” rally in Denver, Colorado, on April 19.
People gather during the Utah Business Revival rally, calling for Utah’s economy to be re-opened on April 18 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Protesters rally at the Tennessee state capitol to speak out against the state’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak on April 19 in Nashville, Tenn.
Residents protest stay-at-home orders involving the closing of beaches and walking paths during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Encinitas, California on April 19.
Demonstrators begin to gather at a protest opposing Washington state’s stay-home order to slow the coronavirus outbreak on April 19 in Olympia, Wash.
A protester holds a placard saying Liberty is essential during the demonstration in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 18.
Protesters rally at the Ohio State House in Columbus, Ohio on April 18.
Protesters rally in downtown San Diego against California’s stay at home in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, on April 18.
Protesters gather at the Texas State Capital building on April 18 in Austin, Texas.
Protestors drive and honk their horns outside of the State House during a demonstration calling for the re-opening of the state of Maryland amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Annapolis, Maryland on April 18.
Protesters with the group Reopen Maryland rally near the State House to call on the state to lift the stay-at-home order and reopen the economy on April 18 in Annapolis, Maryland.
“You have people coming out saying whose order do we follow?” said Dr. Justin Fairless, a local emergency room doctor who has treated COVID-19 patients and worried about businesses reopening because, “You’ve got people not wearing the masks and following the social distancing guidelines.”
Glen Whitley, the executive officer of surrounding Tarrant County, who has yet to reopen the area, questioned whether the mayor’s order was even legal. The Texas attorney general’s office said it was. Gov. Greg Abbott, an advocate of small government, refused to intervene.
Debate erupted online among residents of the leafy city of nearly 27,000, more than half of whom are 65 or older, pitting neighbor against neighbor: Was it safe to reopen?
It’s a calculus that cities across the country will have to make in coming days as numerous states begin to ease outbreak restrictions, including Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
Newton, 71, an electrical engineer, said he decided to reopen the city after eating takeout in his car while staring at patio tables where he believes diners can now eat safely with social distancing.
“Why shouldn’t I be able to sit at that table and eat?” he said by phone from City Hall this week. “Most of the businesses in Colleyville are small, locally owned. It’s the smaller guys that are really getting killed. As long as the data supports it, we want to give them the opportunity.”
The mayor released instructions with his order that businesses that reopen could only serve customers by appointment, one person per 200 square feet excluding employees. Gyms can host private classes of up to 10 people at a time. Restaurants can offer dine-in service if they have a patio or construct one, with distance between tables.
He said city leaders took into account Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, virus tracking by the state and the University of Washington, a model cited by the White House. According to those models, the Colleyville area has reached peak infections with only half of local hospital beds occupied. Tarrant County, with a population of about 2 million, has reported 1,333 infections and 42 deaths, although less than 0.5% of the population has been tested for the virus.
As business owners prepared to reopen, they tried to figure out what added protections they would need.
Chelsea Rose, president of the Colleyville Chamber of Commerce, released instructions to the group’s 436 members and held a Zoom call with some of them and the mayor Wednesday. Stores were reorganizing to allow patrons to pick up purchases curbside. Restaurants were figuring out whether they could still serve alcohol, given state licensing requirements.
“We’re going to see some creative openings, to get that revenue flowing,” Rose said.
At Enigma Salon, stylist Eleanor Thompson was already fielding calls for appointments. Thompson said she planned to disinfect her shop and see clients one at a time while wearing a mask and gloves.
“And we’ll keep the door locked,” she said, to ensure that walk-ins (still allowed under the mayor’s order) wait outside.
Across town, Loveria Caffe was ready to serve five tables of diners on its outdoor patio, but owner Andrea Matteucci was still trying to figure out how to start service safely.
If a large family arrives, can they be seated together at the same small table, he wondered? Do restaurants need to post new social distancing rules? Does the health department need to sign off on them? None of that was addressed in the mayor’s order.
“We are ready with masks for the servers, with shields. But before making a decision we would like to ask more details from the city, because we don’t want any risks for our customers or employees,” Matteucci said. “Everybody needs to better understand what we can do.”
One of his regular customers, Mark Assaad, wanted to return to the patio there and at neighboring Gloria’s Mexican restaurant.
“You’ve just got to make sure you’re wearing a mask,” Assaad, 49, a civil engineer, said as he stopped at Loveria on Wednesday to pick up takeout veal scallopini.
On Thursday, with restaurant patios still closed, Dana Judd and her friends spread towels on the parking lot in front of Loveria and had a tailgate picnic. A local principal, Judd supported the mayor’s order.
“He’s doing a great job of supporting local businesses,” she said as she ate Mexican takeout from nearby Costa Vida.
Local COVID-19 survivor Shelley Beall also supported the reopening.
“People need to make a living,” said Beall, 62, as she sat with half a dozen friends at a park in front of City Hall on Thursday to celebrate her birthday.
Her friends said they planned to head to local salons for haircuts and pedicures — wearing masks, of course. They were more hesitant about returning to local gyms, worried about how the equipment would be cleaned.
About half of Colleyville residents supported reopening, according to a Facebook poll. Businesses lining the town’s main artery, State Highway 26, are mostly small, family-owned and struggling because of pandemic closures. Some have already laid off workers.
“It’s good they’re reopening because a lot of people are hurting,” said Yvette Briseno, whose real estate office in downtown Colleyville laid off five of eight staff since the pandemic started.
But Colleyville isn’t a remote outpost, and some residents worried that reopening could lead the virus to spread from other neighboring cities or nearby Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Most of the city’s more than two dozen churches did not plan to reopen until the governor issued his order, said Rev. Dave Toney, executive pastor of 6,000-member Compass Christian Church.
“I’m conflicted,” said Karl Meek, 65, a retired financial manager who started the Facebook page Colleyville Citizens for Accountability, where residents have been debating whether to reopen. “We’re not an island. What will you do if infections increase?”
The mayor said that if infections spike, “we will respond to those changes very quickly.”
On Thursday, traffic was busy on Highway 26 as business parking lots started to fill. Local insurance agent Ron Wadley’s friend texted to ask where he should go eat when restaurants reopen. Loveria, Wadley replied — they have the best patio. But would Wadley, 47, join him?
He might. He thought the mayor’s order was reasonable.
“We could start opening things in a measured way and see how it goes,” Wadley said as he arrived for work in the still-empty downtown Thursday.
He’s been social distancing from coworkers during the outbreak. His wife is a pediatrician, and they’ve been monitoring COVID-19 infections. But Wadley said there’s not enough data yet to assess the risk of reopening places like Colleyville.
“It’s a gamble,” he said, and walked into his office.
