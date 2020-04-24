https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/maduro-regime-closes-entrance-caracas-plan-damasco/

According to elnacional.com, several containers were placed on the Caracas-La Guaira highway to isolate the city.

In other words, . Also, @Ibepacheco says that this new move by the dictator sets in motion the “Damasco Plan”.

In addition, security sources informed him that Tareck El Aissami proposed this operation to the Bolivarian National Armed Forces to make Caracas inaccessible territory.

The objective is to keep Maduro protected and defend him against eventual foreign or internal attacks. In other words, the regime does not care what happens to the rest of Venezuela. The urgency is to stay in power.

Moreover, the regime is insecure due to the progress of the protests in the national territory. Maduro does not have the effective force to repress the protesters.

That is to say, it can happen because of a military conspiracy or because people are losing their fear. The socialist armed collectives who are in charge and who did not dare to involve the military.

[email protected] “Padrino López is a silent accomplice and that the reason is the FANB’s specific weakness”. Therefore, Maduro will try to make it appear that everything is normal. They think that Caracas resists in confinement for more than a week and, in the event of protests, they could cut off basic services.

Unexpected resignations

The meeting led by Padrino López and the FANB Aviation staff to assign promotions was interrupted. The military chiefs of the regime are informed that 20 pilots submitted a withdrawal request.

In conclusion, the military situation is complicate for the regime. In this week, group of captains attempting an assault. Arrests of military and civilians occur in different parts of Venezuela.

