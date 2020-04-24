https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/04/24/video-normal-people-waiting-thanks-celebrities/
When you think about it, celebrities have given us so much during this crisis that it’s really outrageous no one has taken time to properly thank them. After all, what would life be without those stars crooning Imagine or Madonna waxing philosophic in the bathtub. There are many more examples of this kind of thing out there so clearly we, the normal people, need to let the special people know we’re grateful. Thank goodness someone has taken the time to do that properly:
Thanks celebrities, for everything you do for us.#giveusyourmoney pic.twitter.com/URCaZQmGiE
— Greta Lee Jackson (@gretaleejackson) April 24, 2020
The first thing you’ll notice is that most of the celebrities mentioned in this clip probably aren’t familiar to you. That’s because this video was made by an Australian and features mostly Australian stars. Amanda Keller is apparently from the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars. Manu Feildel is a chef who starred on MasterChef Australia and on a British show called My Kitchen Rules. Sam Armytage is an Australian TV presenter. That last clip of the guy dancing on the beach? That’s a group of TV stars from an Australian show called Packed to the Rafters. It’s the same clip which also includes Amanda Keller dancing at the start. This is sort of the Australian version of celebrities singing Imagine except in Australia they made the good choice to lip-sync:
The world is a tough place right now. I even hesitate to post this because some may see it as frivolous in such a time of uncertainty but I think we could all use a break from the sadness and when I asked a few mates if they wanted to spread a bit of joy these brave kind souls didn’t hesitate to say yes. We also want to send out a massive THANK YOU to our incredible medical professionals and all the wonderful essential folk who are out there protecting and providing. Thank you also to everyone that has heeded the call to stay home. The below quote was recently posted on a friends Facebook… “And then the whole world walked inside and shut their doors and said we will stop it all. Everything. To protect our weaker ones, our sicker ones, our older ones. And nothing. Nothing in humankind ever felt more like love than this…. And on that note I hope you enjoy this little bit of love from us. Stay safe, stay well and Be Kind. Major thanks 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 to John Paul Young for one of the best songs ever! And to the following gorgeous people for getting on board. @amandarosekeller @erik.thomson @jane_l_kennedy @rodgercorser @georgieparker @itsjanehall @kerryarmstrong7013 @samneilltheprop @jacquelinemckenzie @hugh_sheridan @ghouvardas @geraldinehakewill @robbiemagasiva @craigalanhall @sarawiseman__ @kyliegillies @larryemdur @michalabanas @tobytruslove @deborralee @gazzasweet @richardwilkins @lisa_wilkinson @sigrid_thornton_official #claudiakarvan You guys ROCK! 🙏🏻❤️ 🙏🏻 (and apologies to my editor friends – i won’t be giving up my day job any time soon but it was fun putting this together!)
You many not have heard of most of those people but I think the “Thanks, Celebrities” video makes a great point regardless. In fact, it might make the point better because all these celebrities are essentially nobodies to most Americans. You people really aren’t that important, especially now.
A lot of celebrities seem to imagine (see what I did there) that we want them to shoehorn themselves into this crisis to offer advice or entertainment. But when people are dealing with the loss of jobs, a death in the family, etc. it comes off looking really out of touch. There’s a combination of navel gazing and not-so-subtle humble-bragging about their fabulous wealth and fabulous friends in many of these clips which ought to embarrass them. But somehow it doesn’t.
Overall, you get the sense that for a lot of these people the most important thing is that we not forget about them. No, it’s worse than that. They not only want to be remembered, they want to be important and applauded no matter what else is going on in the world. It’s pretty repulsive. So as Greta Lee Jackson put it, “from the bottom of our pathetic little nobody, unfamous, worthless, dog-sh*t broke-ass hearts…Thank you.”