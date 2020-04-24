https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/494593-thousands-gather-without-social-distancing-to-protest-wisconsins-stay-at

Thousands of protesters descended on the Wisconsin State Capitol on Friday as they called for coronavirus restrictions implemented by Gov. Tony Evers (D) to be lifted.

Photos of the massive demonstration show protesters packed on the capitol’s steps, breaking social distancing guidelines as they crammed into the area standing shoulder to shoulder.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that protesters cheered “USA” and circulated petitions to recall Evers. Protesters also reportedly held signs reading “All Workers, Are Essential” and “Death…. is preferable to communism.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some also carried American flags and assault-style rifles.

If you’re unaware of what’s happening in Wisconsin, this is what Madison looks like right now. Thousands gather to protest Gov. Evers shelter-in-place order. Stay safe, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/9IMnflxskj — Sam Li (@TheSamLi) April 24, 2020

Incredible view from @WISN12News News Chopper 12 over Madison this afternoon showing the “stay home” protest against @GovEvers order. That is a lot of people. Our crew on the ground reports some people are carrying long guns at this protest. @ABC @ABCNewsLive pic.twitter.com/7Cr8GUmNgC — Tanner Kahler (@tannerkahler) April 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds have gathered for the “Reopen Wisconsin” rally at the state Capitol. Some are maintaining distance, most aren’t. No visible guns or confederate flags yet and only one swastika. More to come. pic.twitter.com/mM1gMDVPIc — Madison365 (@madison_365) April 24, 2020

The original stay-at-home order was supposed to end Friday, but last week, Evers extended it to May 26. Evers’s new extension of stay-at-home orders does make some adjustments, including the opening of golf courses.

As of Friday evening, Wisconsin health officials said there were 5,356 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and 262 deaths.

Between Thursday and Friday, the state saw 304 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, its highest increase yet.

The protests for reopenings in Wisconsin echo those in other states such as Michigan, where some have sued Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) accusing her of violating constitutional rights.

Earlier this week, a Facebook page for the Wisconsin protest had more than 12,000 people respond “interested” and another 3,000 saying they planned to attend.

According to the Journal Sentinel, nurses held a quiet counterprotest Thursday night, lining the capitol with 1,300 electric candles to represent those in the hospital with coronavirus.

Last night in advance of the #Wisconsin pandemic protest planned for today at the Capitol, nurses here in Madison placed over 1,300 candles on the Capitol stairs representing all #Covid_19 hospitalizations here thus far. (Photos from Mariah Selene Clark, a nurse, on FB) pic.twitter.com/TLSouZqgcf — Sami Schalk (@DrSamiSchalk) April 24, 2020

A former state representative, Don Pridemore and his wife, Tina, were reportedly at the protest collecting signatures to begin recalling Evers. Speaking to the Journal Sentinel, Tina Pridemore said the state needs to reopen.

“We need to open Wisconsin,” she said. “Workers need to open the businesses. Churches need to open. If you can open the slaughterhouses of abortion clinics, you can open churches.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

