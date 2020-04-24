https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/thousands-turn-madison-wisconsin-protest-democrat-governor-evers-continued-lockdown-orders/

THOUSANDS turned out in Madison, Wisconsin to protest Governor Tony Evers’ continued lockdown orders.

Our friend Jack S. was at the rally in Madison, Wisconsin, today and took these photos.

THOUSANDS turn out to protest Lockdown in Wisconsin #OpenTheEconomy pic.twitter.com/5Izv5Tm4E4 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) April 24, 2020

If you’re unaware of what’s happening in Wisconsin, this is what Madison looks like right now. Thousands gather to protest Gov. Evers shelter-in-place order. Stay safe, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/9IMnflxskj — Sam Li (@TheSamLi) April 24, 2020

Here is video from Madison.

From today’s protest against the state’s safer-at-home order in Madison pic.twitter.com/OYek77anXh — Mitchell Schmidt (@schmidtmitchell) April 24, 2020

Demonstrators protest the extension of the emergency Safer at Home order by State Governor Tony Evers to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, outside the State Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Shannon Stapleton pic.twitter.com/4efvtoTkpH — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) April 24, 2020

